Georgia Southern captures second-straight Schenkel Invitational title

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern men’s golf team won their second consecutive Schenkel Invitational on Sunday at Forest Heights Country Club in Statesboro. The Eagles (-27) led the tournament wire-to-wire and defeated Mississippi State (-16) by 11 strokes.

Ben Carr shot an 8-under overall to lead the individual leaderboard and win medalist honors. He is the fifth Georgia Southern Eagle to win medalist honors.

Mason Williams (T5), Wilson Andress (T7) and Parker Claxton (T7) joined Carr in the top-10.

