Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce invites business owners and entrepreneurs to their small business boot camp.

It kicks off Thursday, March 23, at the Columbus State University Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The workshop begins with a break-out session - one is for start-up businesses in operation for less than three years, and the other is for businesses in operation for three to five years, looking for advice on how to take the next step.

Attendees will not go hungry. The Chamber is offering breakfast and lunch for participants.

Officials say, hopefully, those that come out leave the boot camp with valuable tools to invest in their dreams.

“We want to equip business owners and would-be entrepreneurs with the skills it takes to run an effective business.”

After lunch, business owners will participate in an afternoon of “speed networking.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.