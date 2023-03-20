Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce invites business owners and entrepreneurs to their small business boot camp.

It kicks off Thursday, March 23, at the Columbus State University Elizabeth Bradley Turner Center from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The workshop begins with a break-out session - one is for start-up businesses in operation for less than three years, and the other is for businesses in operation for three to five years, looking for advice on how to take the next step.

Attendees will not go hungry. The Chamber is offering breakfast and lunch for participants.

Officials say, hopefully, those that come out leave the boot camp with valuable tools to invest in their dreams.

“We want to equip business owners and would-be entrepreneurs with the skills it takes to run an effective business.”

After lunch, business owners will participate in an afternoon of “speed networking.”

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

Exciting soft opening for Highside Market in Uptown Columbus
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Associates mark annual ‘Publix Serves Week’ by cleaning FDR State Park in Harris County
Free notary training in Columbus
Free notary training to be hosted March 9 in Columbus
Legalizing Georgia gambling, what do residents say?