Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father

Police said 45-year-old Derrick Perkins was already in jail for a fraud charge prior to this arrest.
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Monday that they have arrested a man for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body.

Authorities said 45-year-old Derrick Perkins was already in jail for a fraud charge prior to this arrest.

Perkins is being charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek assistance.

Atlanta News First is working to learn the connection between the married father of five and Derrick Perkins.

Police have not released any further information related to Millard’s disappearance and death.

RELATED ARTICLES

Police seek man for questioning in Nathan Millard’s case

Family reveals Nathan Millard autopsy findings; police say ‘no foul play’ suspected

Body of missing Ga. man found in Baton Rouge

Walton County native reported missing in Louisiana

Ga. family speaks out after man disappears in Baton Rouge; wallet found, new photos released

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

Take the City: Harvest Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
Take the City: Harvest Day in the Chattahoochee Valley
FEMA reminds residents of last day to apply for assistance from January storms
Police lights
Phenix City police, Crimestoppers offer reward for information in Dec. 2022 homicide
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
WTVM to host 4th bi-annual free regional job fair, open to public