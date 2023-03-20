Man charged with improperly disposing body of missing Georgia father

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced on Monday that they have arrested a man for his involvement in the improper disposing of Nathan Millard’s body.

Authorities said 45-year-old Derrick Perkins was already in jail for a fraud charge prior to this arrest.

Perkins is being charged with unlawful disposal of remains, obstruction of justice, simple criminal damage to property and failure to seek assistance.

Atlanta News First is working to learn the connection between the married father of five and Derrick Perkins.

Police have not released any further information related to Millard’s disappearance and death.

