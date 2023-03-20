Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-month-old died following a house fire in Lee County Saturday morning. Multiple agencies, including deputies, investigators, and the Beauregard Volunteer Fire Department, responded to assist. Five people were able to escape the fire, but authorities could not save the boy, who was less than two years old.

“He was always happy. He was never sad nothing really kept him down,” said Mother Myriah Smith.

Mother Myriah Smith mourns the loss of her 19-month-old son James Shurum also known as Baxter…who did not make it out alive after a house fire in Beauregard.

Early morning Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a structure fire.

Brother of Smith, Baret Reeves, said a space heater had a shortage which sparked a nearby blanket… that alerted the 8-year-old who was sleeping in the living room next to the heater. She quickly alerted the mother in a separate bedroom with 19-month-old Baxter… Reeves said his mother tried everything she could to put out the fire with the fire extinguisher.

Five people were able to escape the fire, and family members did everything they could to try and save Baxter, but unfortunately… he was not able to be saved, and the 4-bedroom home was burned down in 12 minutes.

Smith said she had worked the night before and dropped off Baxter to spend time with her mother, who he loved deeply.

“He was loved by everybody, even new people he met he brought a smile to their faces. Like I said, he was outgoing and loved everybody,” said Smith.

Smith said she and his father will never forget the memories with their son and hopes his bright smile and outgoing personality will be remembered by everyone who knew him.

“His laugh, his smile, like I said, he was always outgoing he loved doing anything,” said Smith.

The home is a total loss. Here is a list of clothing sizes of the victims:

Female:

  • Pant size: 16W, XL in Leggings
  • Shirt size: 2XL
  • Bra: 38D
  • Size 10 Shoe
  • 9 in underwear

13-year-old Male:

  • Pant size: 40x32
  • Shirt Size: tall
  • Size 13 shoe
  • 2X boxer briefs

29-year-old Male:

  • 36x30 pants
  • 2XL shirts
  • 1XL boxer briefs
  • Size 11 Shoe

Cash App donations: $Danye11e

Venmo donations: @Danyelle-Dubose

If you would like to send a gift or gift cards, you can address to 154 side lane Tuskegee, Al 36083.

A family friend, Brandee Lee, has also organized a GoFundMe for the family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors

Latest News

RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp
Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce to host small business boot camp