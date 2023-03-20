RECAP: Violent weekend across the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another violent weekend across the Fountain City with five people shot in less than 48 hours. One person is still in critical condition this evening.

Those shootings all taking place in different parts of Columbus: from South and North Columbus to Midtown.

The first happening Friday night on Wedgefield Court in South Columbus. The victim was shot in the head, and is in critical condition.

Then late Saturday night, two people were shot at Elizabeth Canty Homes on Cusseta Road. Columbus Police told us the victims are expected to survive.

Then on Sunday, two seperate shootings happened in broad daylight.

One man was shot in his arm and leg at the Country Inn and Suites off Williams Road in North Columbus shortly after noon. We understand that man was treated and released from a hospital.

And a matter of hours later, another man was shot in both of his feet in Midtown Columbus, near Veterans Parkway and 23rd Street. He has also been treated and released from a hospital.

Tonight, as the violence ramps up in the Chattahoochee Valley...we’re working to learn more about those four latest shootings with five victims overall. As we witnessed the past three days, crime has no address or ‘part of the city’ as it’s happening across the map in Columbus.

One woman who News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams spoke with said she heard nearly a dozen gunshots Sunday in her North Columbus neighborhood, and feared for her mothers life as she was outside walking her dog when it all happened.

“I heard several gunshots probably over ten of them. I did look out my window, and I saw three people. One had a white sweat shirt, one had on a grey sweat shirt just running away.”

That woman wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons. She explained she does not usually hear gun shots where she lives in North Columbus, next to the Sunday crime scene at Country Inn and Suite located off of Williams Road.

“I immediately called her and asked if she is O.K. She was. Her boyfriend was going to pick her up. That’s when I looked outside and saw those people running away. I was like ‘Oh my gosh that’s not a loud car. They are shooting up that hotel up.’

Not long after those gunshots rang out, more were heard in Midtown. That’s where a man was shot in both of his feet in the middle of the day Sunday.

Patrick Thornton, owner of long-time business Columbus Spring Service Automotive repair shop located Downtown, said the business has been open in the Fountain City since at least the early 1930′s.

Thornton told me that a lot of growth is happening in the area, but he’s concerned about apparent uptick in violent crime..

“I really don’t know what to say about that. When you have mental illness involved, that can happen anywhere at any time in this area,” Thornton said. “It has not touched us in this area, so that’s a very positive thing in the Downtown area.”

Columbus Police Department said no arrests have been made in any of these shootings.

From Columbus Police:

The Columbus police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is actively investigating the shootings. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 706-225-3161. Information can also be submitted anonymously via TipSoft

