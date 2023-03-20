Business Break
Take the City: Harvest Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Ashlee Williams
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nonprofit, Take the City, brought different churches together to bring light and resources to five different communities this past weekend.

They call the movement Harvest Day.

Blake Russell with Take the City preached a message to the volunteers before hitting the streets. One group went into the L.P. Stough neighborhood in Phenix City - and they brought all the fun! Including music, snacks, prizes and a message to children from Pastor Paul Meachum of City Gate Church in Phenix City.

Another team took on the Riverwalk to pass out information about an upcoming event - Revival on the River. Groups also went into the East and North Highland neighborhoods.

Harvest Day happens once a month. If you’d like to get involved, just click HERE.

As for the next event, Revival on the River, thousands of people from all walks of life are expected to come together on April 14. That evening in April aims to celebrate unity among churches of the Tri-city area.

