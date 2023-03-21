Charges dropped against man in LaGrange gas station shooting case
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Charges have been dropped for a man arrested in December 2022 in connection to a gas station shooting in LaGrange.
Police initially identified Marquavious Laye as a suspect following a shooting at the 76 Gas Station in LaGrange on November 12, 2022.
He was arrested on December 1, 2022 along with 24-year-old Antonio Reed.
However, reports from witnesses gathered after the shooting later proved Laye was not involved in the crime. A judge dismissed all charges against Laye on January 5, 2023.
If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
