Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Charges dropped against man in LaGrange gas station shooting case

LaGrange Police Photo
LaGrange Police Photo(LaGrange Police Photo)
By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Charges have been dropped for a man arrested in December 2022 in connection to a gas station shooting in LaGrange.

Police initially identified Marquavious Laye as a suspect following a shooting at the 76 Gas Station in LaGrange on November 12, 2022.

He was arrested on December 1, 2022 along with 24-year-old Antonio Reed.

However, reports from witnesses gathered after the shooting later proved Laye was not involved in the crime. A judge dismissed all charges against Laye on January 5, 2023.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

Medicaid advocates met outside the state house Tuesday.
Medicaid expansion advocates gather at Alabama State House
Morning frost Tuesday followed by a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the 60s. 70s and even 80s the...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting announcing several new changes
Family of missing Columbus woman holds annual event in remembrance