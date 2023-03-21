Charges dropped against man in LaGrange gas station shooting case

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - Charges have been dropped for a man arrested in December 2022 in connection to a gas station shooting in LaGrange.

Police initially identified Marquavious Laye as a suspect following a shooting at the 76 Gas Station in LaGrange on November 12, 2022.

He was arrested on December 1, 2022 along with 24-year-old Antonio Reed.

However, reports from witnesses gathered after the shooting later proved Laye was not involved in the crime. A judge dismissed all charges against Laye on January 5, 2023.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

