Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old runaway

Gracie Cureton
Gracie Cureton(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police ask for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old last seen on March 17.

According to the Columbus Police Department, Gracie Cureton ran away from the area of the 4800 block of 20th Avenue at an unknown time in the morning.

Authorities describe her as 5′7, about 115 lbs. and having blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on this missing teen should contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

