Family of missing Columbus woman holds annual event in remembrance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been five years since a Columbus woman went missing, and Erin Collier’s family wants to ensure she is not forgotten.

Collier’s sister Sarah King-Kemp usually holds an event called March for the Missing. This year she held a gathering with the families of others who are missing as well.

They gathered on the 14th Street pedestrian bridge and shared pictures to remember their loved ones and focus on the happy times with them.

Tonight was the third year of the event.

“It made me feel good to know that we are all in this together. We’re not alone, so we’re all in this situation hoping and praying like I said for a solution to this situation,” said Patricia Giddens, Ebony Giddens’ aunt.

Ebony disappeared a few days before Erin went missing five years ago.

The families of both missing women say they are still holding out hope that someday they will learn more about what happened to their loved one.

