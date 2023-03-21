Meet the candidates: Special LaGrange Mayoral election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Take a look, this is the sample ballot for the special mayoral race in LaGrange. Only two candidates on the ballot so one choice for voters. The two are long time city commissioner Willie Edmundson and Jim Arrington. “I want to see these things better than they are now,” says Arrington. “I’m the best candidate hands down, I have 24 years of experience, I know the inner workings of the city,” says Edmundson.

The city recently dealing with increased crime rates which they both say it needs to be fixed under this mayor’s administration, “I first want to make sure our streets are safe, we have had some horrific murders in LaGrange, or killings, rather and we want to make sure our street are safe,” says Edmundson.

“So one of my main objectives and priorities and a goal of mine as mayor is to make LaGrange one of the safest cities in the state of Georgia,” says Arrington. While the city recently went through deadly tornadoes, they both say it’s important that a mayor can help people navigate difficult times. “The mayor needs to be involved in everything that happens in the city of LaGrange, me as city councilmen, I was out there in the neighborhood an hour after it happened, and as mayor I would do the same thing,” says Arrington.

“We need to make sure the entire LaGrange gets represented, not just one aspect of LaGrange, but we want to represent the entire LaGrange, but if or when I am elected, I will be that mayor that will represent the entire LaGrange, making sure all of us will have a piece of the pie.”

