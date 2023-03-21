Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting announcing several new changes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime school board member is closing the chapter on her time with the Muscogee County School District.

Today was Cathy Williams’s last school board meeting representing District 7.

Additionally, several new principals will be taking over as the head of a few Columbus schools.

Williams is moving on to a role as a member of the state transportation board.

The Spencer High School alum says she may be leaving her service as a board member, but she says she will never not available for service to the district.

Meanwhile, new principals will be taking over their respective schools.

Rosa Patterson is the new principal of Spencer High School. Emily Willson is taking over Dimon Elementary School. Stefan Lawerence is the new principal of Aaron Cohn, and Janele Deloatch is in charge of Rothschild Leadership Academy.

Congratulation to all of you.

Additionally, the school board approved a plan for students to wear uniforms at Eddy Middle School beginning next school year.

