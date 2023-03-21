Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Muscogee County School District proposes school start time adjustments

Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District logo(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By James Giles
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The time school starts is crucial for both students and parents. Now a change is on the table for when kids are supposed to get to their first class in Muscogee County.

“When we asked ourselves does the bell schedule currently support the whole child, the answer is no,” said Dr. Travis Anderson.

Anderson is the Chief Operations Officer for the Muscogee County School District. He and a team of other school officials looked at it, and the research shows the proposed change might help kids be more successful.

“The circadian rhythm... we all have one. It happens every 24 hours. However, we know our teenagers. They are just a little bit different than we are. So their rhythm is slightly different. The research says those students should really be in school after 8:30 p.m.,” said Anderson.

This is why for high school, the proposed change has them starting their day 35 minutes later at 8:45, while other school kids would start earlier.

The first bell would ring for middle school at 8:10 a.m., forty minutes earlier than it is now and 7:45 a.m. for elementary, fifteen minutes earlier.

“Seems like it would affect some people in a negative way.”

According to Anderson, the proposed change benefits 60 percent of kids who use school transportation.

“We will be able to get every student home by 5:30. Every student to school on time as well as have no one at the bus stop before 6 a.m.,” said Anderson.

He adds start times for athletics would change also. Games and practices would start later, but there’s an opportunity to have earlier practices.

The Muscogee County School District is working out the kinks on that front. They will host a series of community meetings to allow parents to learn more about the proposal.

For a complete look at the time adjustment proposal, see below.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
Two people injured in shooting on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus
1 injured after shooting in area of Veterans Parkway, Hamilton Rd. in Columbus

Latest News

Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting announcing several new changes
Family of missing Columbus woman holds annual event in remembrance
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights
‘Communities of Peace’ working to combat violence in Chattahoochee Valley
‘Communities of Peace’ working to combat violence in Chattahoochee Valley