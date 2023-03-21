Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Roundabout construction to cause lane closure on Wire Rd. in Auburn

Lane Closure
Lane Closure(MGN)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction is underway for a roundabout in Lee County that’s part of an $8.6 million expansion to the soccer complex in Auburn.

According to the city of Auburn, the construction is taking place at the Auburn Soccer Complex on Wire Road.

The outside eastbound lane of Wire Road will be closed over the next two days between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

They will have people conducting traffic to keep the roads flowing in both directions.

Officials want to remind you to slow down and be careful in the area while construction occurs.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
handcuffs
Store manager, man arrested in armed robbery at River Road grocery store in Columbus

Latest News

Gracie Cureton
Columbus police searching for missing 16-year-old runaway
Special Tennis Games kicks off at Cooper Creek in Columbus
Family of missing Columbus woman holds annual event in remembrance
Family of missing Columbus woman holds annual event in remembrance
Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting announcing several new changes
Muscogee Co. School Board holds meeting announcing several new changes