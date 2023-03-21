Special Tennis Games kicks off at Cooper Creek in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s that fun time of the year again... the Special Tennis Games are back in Columbus.

The Columbus Regional Tennis Association is hosting the games today and tomorrow at the Cooper Creek Tennis Center.

More than 300 athletes from local elementary, middle and high school students with intellectual disabilities will be competing.

The games start at 10 a.m., followed by lunch for all athletes and volunteers.

One style to match allows athletes to get points for the basic tennis strokes. The unified doubles give the athletes an opportunity to play doubles with an “able” partner.

“It is important for the children to come out to play or let me say the athletes to come out and play for them to see that they can do anything they want to or anything that they can,” Edna Foster, outreach coordinator.

