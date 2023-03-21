The warm up begins, Drastic change coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It stays dry for the remainder of the workweek, but the big story will be the significant warm up that really kicks into gear starting Wednesday.

A mix of sun and clouds on this Tuesday. After a frosty cold start with temperatures mostly in the 30s (some 20s), we’ll end up in the mid 60s by the end of the afternoon!

Highs reach the mid 60s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Passing clouds tonight; not as cold. Areas of fog possible toward morning with lows mostly in the low to mid 40s.

Not as cold overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After morning fog/low clouds Wednesday morning, increasing sun is anticipated during the afternoon hours. Much warmer with highs in the mid 70s north, upper 70s in Columbus and near 80 south.

Even warmer Thursday and Friday under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Temperatures max out in the low to mid 80s! The breeze picks up Friday into the weekend as moisture increases.

Temperatures soaring to great heights mid to late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll have to watch a storm system to our west Friday with a severe weather threat across the Mississippi Valley. While the threat is likely lower here, the system in whatever shape it’s in, is forecast to swing through late Friday night and Saturday morning. We’re calling for scattered showers and some storms at this point. A couple strong storms can’t be ruled out, but it is still a little too early for specifics.

Highs hover in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies. We may see more rain late Sunday into Sunday night/Monday. Perhaps closer to average temperatures around this time next week.

Rain chances return with even some scattered storms possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Warmer temperatures more or less stay in place. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.