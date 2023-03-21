Warmer Weather Starting Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning was our last in the 30s for a while, so get ready for the warm up! Tonight will see lows in the mid 40s, and tomorrow afternoon we will quickly make it to the mid and upper 70s (even a few 80s likely in the warmer spots).

Getting warm for the end of the week with highs in the 80s by Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny skies will remain the story through Thursday. Speaking of Thursday, have your shorts ready because we will see temps in the 80s across the board! This will remain the case for the next 4 days after. Thursday will also bring breezy conditions out of the south, with increasing moisture that will eventually amount to some rain by the weekend.

Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday and sticks around at times. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain will be pushed by a front moving through Friday night, and we could see some thunderstorms to go along with it throughout your Saturday. Sunday will be a smidge drier, but still bring showers for some. The rain doesn’t stop at the weekend though and will stay with us into the first few days of the next work week. Looks like the second part of that week will be cooler!

