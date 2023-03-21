Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Warmer Weather Starting Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Not as cold overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s.
Not as cold overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This morning was our last in the 30s for a while, so get ready for the warm up! Tonight will see lows in the mid 40s, and tomorrow afternoon we will quickly make it to the mid and upper 70s (even a few 80s likely in the warmer spots).

Getting warm for the end of the week with highs in the 80s by Thursday.
Getting warm for the end of the week with highs in the 80s by Thursday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny skies will remain the story through Thursday. Speaking of Thursday, have your shorts ready because we will see temps in the 80s across the board! This will remain the case for the next 4 days after. Thursday will also bring breezy conditions out of the south, with increasing moisture that will eventually amount to some rain by the weekend.

Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday and sticks around at times.
Rain moves in Friday night into Saturday and sticks around at times.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain will be pushed by a front moving through Friday night, and we could see some thunderstorms to go along with it throughout your Saturday. Sunday will be a smidge drier, but still bring showers for some. The rain doesn’t stop at the weekend though and will stay with us into the first few days of the next work week. Looks like the second part of that week will be cooler!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

Spring weather sets in later this week.
The warm up begins, Drastic change coming
Morning frost Tuesday followed by a pleasant afternoon. Highs in the 60s. 70s and even 80s the...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Another Cold Morning; Big Warm-Up Later This Week
After 20s and 30s, highs reach the 50s Monday.
Cold first day of spring