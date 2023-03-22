Business Break
Chambers Co. community to host annual Motorcycle Ride for Tallapoosa Girls Ranch

By Ashton Akins
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 3rd annual Motorcycle Ride for the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch is approaching.

The third annual Motorcycle Ride for the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch, will be on Saturday, March 25. This year’s event theme and phrase is “It Takes a Village”.

This event is sponsored by the Fuller Group, but this event is to honor Captain Jason Fuller and a tragedy that occurred at the ranch.

Captain Jason Fuller passed away, while on duty, therefore this is a charity ride. All the proceeds go towards the Girls Ranch. The group will meet at King Ford in Valley.

The purpose of the event is to keep Jason Fuller and the girls’ memory alive. The inagaural event raised over $86,000.

“We’re coming together as a group to continue building and keep this going. We’re just asking for all of the support you we can get asking if you can come out and enjoy a beautiful day of riding motorcycles with us, a little fellowship, meet some of the ladies from the girls ranch and enjoy the day together,” says Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson.

There will also be an auction at the end of the ride.

