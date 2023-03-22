Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens

Business Break
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club is helping middle and high school students turn dreams into financial success - a program called ‘Secure the Bag’.

The event is set for March 29 at the Boys and Girls Club on Cusseta Road. The event begins at 4:30 PM.

Tavari Turner with the local Boys and Girls Club talks more on the event.

