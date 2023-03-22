“County Cars and Handlebars Car Show” to benefit Harris County student programs

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The public is invited to attend or show off their cars, at the Harris County High School “County Cars and Handlebars Car Show” on Saturday, April 8.

Admission for spectators is free. The car show event will begin at 10a.m and last until 2 p.m., at Harris County High School.

Harris County High School is located at 8281 GA. Hwy. 116, in Hamilton GA. In the event of inclement weather, a rain date of April 29, has been set. Food will be available for purchase on a cash-only basis.

For contestants, registration will be onsite from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Winners and awards will be announced at 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $25, which includes one car, one category, and entrance for two spectators. Cash or check will be taken at the spectator entrance gate. Checks should be made payable to Harris County High School. Parking spaces will be assigned in order of arrival.

Car Show Classes include:

American Car 2022-2000, American Car 1999-1979, American Car 1978-older

Asian Car 2022-2000, Asian Car 1999-1979, Asian Car 1978-older

European Car 2022-2000, European 1999-1979, European 1978-older

Electric Car

Motorcycle Cruiser, Motorcycle Sports

Hot Rod, Rat Rod

Tractor

Side by Side

ATV

Lawn Mower

Truck/SUV/Jeep

Lowriders

One of-a-kind trophies will be awarded to the winners in each class. Specialty Awards will be given for Best Paint, Best in Show, Best Interior, and Crowd Favorite, which all vehicles are included).

The “County Cars and Handlebars Car Show” will help raise money for our Electrathon Race Team, fund projects for SkillsUSA Auto Club, and support future projects for the HCHS Work Based Learning program. All proceeds and donations go to supporting the sponsoring programs.

In addition to the HCHS’s Work-Based Learning program and the TSA programs, event sponsors include Columbus Technical College, Columbus Toilets, Kia, and O’Reilly.

For donation, vendor, sponsorship, or car club questions, contact Gary Johannes or visit the HCSD website.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.