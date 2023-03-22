Court proceeding for 2020 Columbus AutoZone stabbing to resume March 22

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Court proceedings will resume Thursday morning in the case of a man accused of walking into an AutoZone and stabbing an employee in what prosecutors call a racially motivated attack.

Jury members were sent home after a mental health doctor could not provide testimony on the mental stability of 22-year-old Jayvon Hatchett.

During the testimony on Tuesday, body camera footage shows where Hatchett told officers he wanted to hurt someone white after watching YouTube videos of Black men dying as a result of police brutality.

Defense attorney for the defendant entered a not-guilty plea by reason of insanity.

In August of 2020, prosecutors say Hatchett walked into the AutoZone on Hamilton Road and stabbed employee Michael Hunt who is now wheelchair-bound due to the stabbing.

