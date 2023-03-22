Father denied bond, stepmom required ankle monitor in Amore Wiggins case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, went before a judge in a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

Ruth Vickerstaff is required to wear an ankle monitor and can travel only from Lee County to Duval County in Jacksonville, Florida. Lamar Vickerstaff was denied bond.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

