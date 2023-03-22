Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Father denied bond, stepmom required ankle monitor in Amore Wiggins case

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom,...
Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.(Source: Opelika Police Dept.)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The father and stepmother of Opelika Jane Doe, known as Amore Wiggins, went before a judge in a preliminary hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom, Ruth Vickerstaff, is facing a failure to report a missing child charge.

Ruth Vickerstaff is required to wear an ankle monitor and can travel only from Lee County to Duval County in Jacksonville, Florida. Lamar Vickerstaff was denied bond.

The case was bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District proposes school start time adjustments
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Phenix City
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus 2
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus 2
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens