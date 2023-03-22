Business Break
Ga. Senator working to combat state’s high fire death rate with new bill

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Georgia having one of the highest numbers of reported fire deaths in the country, Senator Jon Ossoff is taking action to help combat that issue.

He is bringing Democrats and Republicans together to pass a new bipartisan bill to improve Georgia’s fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies.

The Fire Grants and Safety Act bill will make more funding available to these organizations.

Ossoff says he’s pushing this legislation for families in the Peach State.

“Our safety is everything, and the ability to get help in an emergency is so important -- especially for families with children. When you call 911, you need to know that help is available and help is coming,” said the Georgia Senator.

The bill is expected to help fire departments and EMS agencies increase staff, update vehicles and bring in the latest technology.

