Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Georgia Alzheimer’s advocates rally in DC outside the White House

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Alzheimer’s advocates rallied outside the White House this week.

The gathering is a push for easier access to new FDA-approved medicine.

The medicines are to aid people with early-onset Alzheimer’s. However, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services does not allow Medicare to cover the medicine.

With more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, advocates are now asking for the support of federal lawmakers.

Christine Watson, an advocate from Georgia, says the failure of Medicare to cover FDA-approved medications is unprecedented and unfair.

“It’s just not fair. People paid into Medicare their whole lives, their whole working lives. And then they get to this point where they have this horrific disease for which their is no cure, and we’ve got some treatment and now they’re saying ‘no.’ We’re not gonna cover that,” said Watson.

Today those advocates met with Congressmen from Georgia to discuss the issue, working to gain support for three other legislative priorities as well.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Mother of toddler who died in Lee County house fire speaks about her son
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

The Drug Enforcement Administration says the most common tranquilizer is xylazine.
Ala. lawmakers to debate mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
This week marks 3 years since Alabama's first case of COVID-19
3 Years Later: ADPH official reflects on change since first COVID case in AL
Husband and wife paramedic duo named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’
Husband and wife paramedics named Piedmont Columbus Regional’s ‘First Friday Heroes’