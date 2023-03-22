Georgia Alzheimer’s advocates rally in DC outside the White House

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Alzheimer’s advocates rallied outside the White House this week.

The gathering is a push for easier access to new FDA-approved medicine.

The medicines are to aid people with early-onset Alzheimer’s. However, the Center for Medicare and Medicaid services does not allow Medicare to cover the medicine.

With more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, advocates are now asking for the support of federal lawmakers.

Christine Watson, an advocate from Georgia, says the failure of Medicare to cover FDA-approved medications is unprecedented and unfair.

“It’s just not fair. People paid into Medicare their whole lives, their whole working lives. And then they get to this point where they have this horrific disease for which their is no cure, and we’ve got some treatment and now they’re saying ‘no.’ We’re not gonna cover that,” said Watson.

Today those advocates met with Congressmen from Georgia to discuss the issue, working to gain support for three other legislative priorities as well.

