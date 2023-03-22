Business Break
Loachapoka’s Taylah Murph signs with Coastal Alabama

By Jonathon Hoppe and Zachary Card
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Congratulations to former Kinetic Credit Union Scholar Athlete of the Week, Taylah Murph, for signing to play basketball at Coastal Alabama Community College - North.

“I have a teammate that’s already there, and with her being there, it’s just like rekindling high school memories,” Murph said on joining the Eagles. “They made it feel like home, and with her, it felt like home.”

CACC was Murph’s first offer that she received.

