Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Phenix City

Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There was a time when a majority of young people dreamed of getting married but, that’s changed.

Overall 48 percent of Americans of all ages are married and today only 29 percent of African Americans are married.

Why are so many men and women single? How do you keep a relationship together?

Two local pastors, Latoya King and Scott King, give their insight.

The Before I Say I Do brunch is Saturday, March 25, at the Hampton Inn on Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

