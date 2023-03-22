Much Warmer Weather to End the Week; Rain by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for the 80s to make a return to our forecast with low to mid 80s on Thursday and the possibility of a few upper 80s in the mix on Friday as we end the week on a really warm note. Rain coverage should be near zero through Friday, so enjoy the outdoors while you can before the next chance of rain arrives. That appears to be overnight Friday into Saturday, with shower and storm chances lingering into Sunday. A few storms could be strong to severe, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on things for you, especially on Saturday. Strong storms may be possible again on Sunday, and our overall forecast will remain unsettled through the first part of next week - rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s on Monday, dropping to the lower 70s by Tuesday. It appears we will end next week on a dry note with the coverage of rain at zero through Friday. Temperatures will briefly cool down Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows in the 40s and highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s by next Wednesday. It looks like we may be back near 80 by the end of next week!

