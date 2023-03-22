Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Much Warmer Weather to End the Week; Rain by the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for the 80s to make a return to our forecast with low to mid 80s on Thursday and the possibility of a few upper 80s in the mix on Friday as we end the week on a really warm note. Rain coverage should be near zero through Friday, so enjoy the outdoors while you can before the next chance of rain arrives. That appears to be overnight Friday into Saturday, with shower and storm chances lingering into Sunday. A few storms could be strong to severe, so we’ll have to keep a close eye on things for you, especially on Saturday. Strong storms may be possible again on Sunday, and our overall forecast will remain unsettled through the first part of next week - rain chances return on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 70s on Monday, dropping to the lower 70s by Tuesday. It appears we will end next week on a dry note with the coverage of rain at zero through Friday. Temperatures will briefly cool down Wednesday and Thursday mornings with lows in the 40s and highs only in the upper 60s and lower 70s by next Wednesday. It looks like we may be back near 80 by the end of next week!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District proposes school start time adjustments
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

Highs reach 76-80° Wednesday.
Significant warm up underway
Not as cold on this Wednesday. By the afternoon, highs reach the mid and upper 70s. We're still...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go
Not as cold overnight into Wednesday morning with lows in the 40s.
Warmer Weather Starting Tomorrow
Spring weather sets in later this week.
The warm up begins, Drastic change coming