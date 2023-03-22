Business Break
Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It's a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

