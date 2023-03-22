Business Break
Sen. Tommy Tuberville leads virtual town hall on Fentanyl impact in Alabama

(Office of Senator Tommy Tuberville)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVM) - Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) participated in a virtual town hall on Wednesday regarding the impact of Fentanyl in Alabama.

The town hall was moderated by AL.com’s Ivana Hrynkiw and included expert panelists Shereda Finch, Executive Director of the Council on Substance Abuse, Sheriff Jay Jones, President of Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, and UAB Addiction Specialist Dr. Stefen Kertesz.

You can watch the full event on AL.com’s Youtube page:

