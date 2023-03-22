Significant warm up underway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures are climbing the rest of the week now that the coldest weather has moved out. Temperatures will be running above average through early next week.

A mix of clouds and sun on this Wednesday. Overall, more sun is expected as we go throughout the day. After mostly 40s this morning, highs climb into the mid 70s north of Columbus, around 78 in Columbus/Phenix City and between 78 and 80 degrees south.

Mostly clear and comfy tonight with patchy fog perhaps developing toward morning. Lows mostly in the upper 40s and lower 50s early Thursday. A few mid 50s are possible.

Lots of sun most of Thursday. Even warmer as temperatures max out in the 80 to 84 degree range!

The warmest day looks to be Friday with many of us topping out in the mid 80s. The winds start to pick up Friday and Saturday with our next storm system. It stays dry until at least late Friday night. A severe weather threat stays well to our west during the day Friday and Friday evening. Our best chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms moves in early Saturday and Saturday morning. The risk of us seeing severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley appears pretty low, but it’s not zero. A stronger storm or two can’t be ruled out.

We should have more sun later in the day Saturday as highs reach the low 80s after starting off in the mild 60s! Looks like the clouds build once again Sunday with a chance of showers and storms returning later in the day Sunday and Sunday night.

Next week starts off a little unsettled with perhaps another round of scattered showers and storms ahead of a cold front. That will cool us off a bit toward Tuesday and Wednesday it appears with lows mostly in the 40s and highs near 70 as of now. We’ll watch the temperature trends as we get closer. At this time, a frost/freeze isn’t in the forecast for most of us.

