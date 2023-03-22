Smiths Station community mourning loss of fire fighter

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama firefighter community is mourning one of their own.

A local fire official, Tim Jennings, has passed away. Jennings worked for the Alabama Fire College.

He was able to train others as the regional coordinator for region Seven, which covers areas including Russell, Lee, and Chambers counties.

The Opelika native began working with Fire and EMS in 1986 and retired from the Lanett Fire Department in 2009.

Funeral services will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon and his funeral at 1 p.m.

The cause of death has not been made public. Jennings was 56 years old.

