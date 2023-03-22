Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Smiths Station community mourning loss of fire fighter

By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama firefighter community is mourning one of their own.

A local fire official, Tim Jennings, has passed away. Jennings worked for the Alabama Fire College.

He was able to train others as the regional coordinator for region Seven, which covers areas including Russell, Lee, and Chambers counties.

The Opelika native began working with Fire and EMS in 1986 and retired from the Lanett Fire Department in 2009.

Funeral services will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with visitation beginning at noon and his funeral at 1 p.m.

The cause of death has not been made public. Jennings was 56 years old.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Five arrested, charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in Columbus
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Beloved Ellerslie restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Beloved Harris County restaurant temporarily shuts its doors
Muscogee County School District logo
Muscogee County School District proposes school start time adjustments
Rough plane landing at Columbus Airport causes halt on flights
Rough plane landing at Columbus airport causes halt on commercial flights

Latest News

Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
The Meriwether Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in Manchester.
Woman in critical condition after shot on Tuskegee Lane in Manchester
Chambers Co. community to celebrate annual Motorcycle Ride for Tallapoosa Girls Ranch
Chambers Co. community to host annual Motorcycle Ride for Tallapoosa Girls Ranch