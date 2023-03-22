Valley man arrested in Auburn following traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrest a Valley man for multiple charges, including gun possession, after a traffic stop.

According to officials, on March 21, 37-year-old Antonio Isiah Key was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and failure to appear in court.

Police say the arrest stems from a traffic stop on Lee Road near the intersection of Moores Mill Road for making traffic violation seen by officers.

Key was identified as the driver and was confirmed to have an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court. Following his arrest for the warrant, officers also discovered a firearm during the stop.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail and held on a $10,500 bond.

