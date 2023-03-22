Business Break
Woman in critical condition after shot on Tuskegee Lane in Manchester

The Meriwether Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in Manchester.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WTVM) - The Meriwether Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in Manchester.

On March 19, around 11:38 p.m., personnel responded to a reported person shot in the 100 block of Tuskegee Lane in Manchester, according to Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith,

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a female in her mid 40s had been shot at a residence. Meriwether County EMS responded and transported the female victim to the Roosevelt Memorial Airport for an Air Life transport to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed that the suspect(s) fired multiple rounds from the roadway into the occupied residence.

The female victim was shot while in her bed and is listed in critical condition, according to Sheriff Smith.

This is an active ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help in identifying those responsible. Anyone with information should contact the criminal investigation division at 706-672-6651.

