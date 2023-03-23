Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Biden to mark anniversary of Affordable Care Act

President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in...
President Joe Biden speaks at the Department of the Interior, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to mark the 13th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Biden will give remarks from the White House on the key accomplishments of the landmark bill.

He is expected to highlight how the law has resulted in quality health care for more than 40 million Americans and lowered costs for families.

Biden will also mention steps he has taken as president to boost the legislation, including capping out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare.

The president is expected to slam House Republican proposals the White House dubbed a “five-alarm fire.”

Specifically, Biden will call out the House Freedom Caucus’ proposed budget, which he says will increase health care costs and push the biggest cut to Medicare in decades.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom,...
Father allegedly admits to killing Amore Wiggins, denied bond
‘Please stop, I have a wife,’: Words from a stabbing victim in Muscogee Co. court proceedings
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Auburn police arrest man, woman on drug charges
Police in Florida say a girl's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine president visits front-line areas as new phase nears
President Joe Biden speaks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the Department...
Biden approval dips near lowest point: AP-NORC poll
Columbus officials searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen March 3
Columbus officials searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen March 3
Photos posted by FDNY show the sewer tunnel where a group of boys were rescued.
911 call: 5 boys stuck in Staten Island sewers scream for help