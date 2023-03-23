Business Break
Columbus officials searching for missing 14-year-old, last seen March 3

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

14-year-old Nyla Muhammad was last seen March 3, near 2000 block of 6th Avenue in Columbus.

Muhammad is 5′2 and approximately 125 pounds.

Any information concerning Muhammad, contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

