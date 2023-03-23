Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two validated gang members who caused separate chases in the Fountain City, one man wanted for attempted murder.

The Special Operations Patrol Units conducted crime suppression operations in the Beallwood area when they pulled over a vehicle with an expired tag. Authorities say Aaron London jumped out of the car and attempted to escape.

He was eventually caught and taken to the Muscogee County Jail on multiple outstanding warrants in multiple counties for aggravated assault and burglary.

Officials say once London was in custody, he admitted to ingesting narcotics. He was then taken to the Piedmont hospital for treatment before being transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a man wanted in Russell County.

Javontis Powell avoided arrest when authorities tried pulling him over in his Dodge Charger in Phenix City.

The vehicle was later found abandoned at the Oak Hill Trailer Park in south Columbus by MSCO, where Powell was taken into custody.

He had an outstanding warrant in Hinesville, Georgia, for failure to appear for obstruction and received the following added charges from Muscogee County,

  • Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Felony fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement
  • Reckless driving
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Possession of drug-related objects

Additionally, he was just arrested in February for several warrants in Phenix City for attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

