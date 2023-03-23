Business Break
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol arrested a man after a traffic stop that led to a drug bust.

According to deputies, when Jeffery Richardson was stopped for a traffic violation, he attempted to escape on foot from officials.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was eventually taken into custody.

While searching the car, authorities found a pistol, two magazines and 31 bullets. Additionally, 504 grams of marijuana were discovered.

Subsequently, Richardson was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

