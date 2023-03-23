Significantly warmer weather, Rain at times by the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures continue to rise, there will be some noticeable humidity, too, especially by the weekend. That will bring back the rain chances.

Humidity will be on the rise, especially this weekend through the first part of next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Fog in spots, especially south of Columbus and Phenix City, through mid morning on this Thursday. Otherwise, mostly sunny and even warmer as temperatures max out between 80 and 84 degrees.

Fog to lots of sun on this Thursday with highs reaching the low 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear and pleasant tonight. More fog returns toward daybreak Friday. Lows in the upper 50s to near 60 Friday morning.

After the morning fog and clouds, it should turn mostly sunny by early to mid afternoon Friday. Very warm and dry. A bit breezy. Highs between 82 and 86 degrees.

A storm system moving across the Mississippi Valley will produce a pretty significant severe weather risk well to our west Friday afternoon and evening. As the system moves east across Alabama, a weakening trend is expected. The risk of severe weather is much lower, although not zero, for the Chattahoochee Valley Saturday as a lot of the energy should pass off to our north.

Severe weather is expected to our west over the next couple days. The chance of severe storms go down as it heads our way this weekend, but we'll be watching. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We’ll start to see rain moving in before dawn Saturday in some spots with warm temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Expect scattered showers and some thunderstorms around in the morning and early afternoon with the most of the activity pushing out by mid afternoon leading to a drier late Saturday afternoon and night. Windy and warm as highs reach the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms increase as the weekend goes on. One wave is expected in the morning Saturday, drying out by mid afternoon in most spots. Another wave moves in Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The front bringing us the moisture gets hung up across the southeast and another wave of rain and storms is expected Sunday with increasing coverage throughout the day.

Rain could be heavy at times later Sunday even into Monday. We should see some drier weather move in later Tuesday and Wednesday. That also means the return of cooler weather with highs closer to average, around 70, and lows mostly in the 40s by Wednesday morning.

Unsettled weather stays in place at times this weekend and early next week. Locally heavy rain is possible, especially Sunday PM through Monday. Cooler and drier by mid next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.