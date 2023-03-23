Business Break
Very Warm Friday; Storms Return for the Weekend

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather for Friday looks beautiful - likely the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s and dry conditions. The weekend weather looks stormy at times, and we might deal with a few strong storms in the mix - especially early Saturday morning into the first part of the afternoon. Pockets of gusty or damaging winds are possible with some of the strongest storms, and the tornado risk is low but not completely zero. Sunday will also feature storms at times with temperatures for both weekend days in the lower 80s. We’ll watch for a more significant severe weather threat on Friday in areas off to our west. As we head into early next week, the weather still looks unsettled with rain and perhaps some storms back in the mix on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will drop to the mid 70s on Monday and upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday as the rain ends. The middle and end of next week should be dry, but we will have a brief cool-down - highs back in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Wednesday with lows Wednesday & Thursday mornings in the 40s. It looks like the next chance of rain will move in by next Saturday.

