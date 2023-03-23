Business Break
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman is behind bars following an arrest by the Muscogee and Harris County Sheriff’s Office for a warrant regarding a shooting.

According to officials, Muscogee County’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive and Harris County’s Investigations executed an arrest warrant on Jessica Jeter at her residence on March 23.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued the warrant for an incident on March 18, where Geter allegedly shot into an occupied vehicle.

Authorities charged her with three counts of aggravated assault and took her to the Harris County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

