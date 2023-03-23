Business Break
WTVM to hold job fair at Columbus State University

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s job fair happening at Columbus State University. For the company Realtree Outdoors, they hired inters at the fair in 2022 who are now employees. “Last year we attended the was our first year at the job fair, and we kind of didn’t know what to expect, but it was great and we met a lot of people. some of the interns who we hired there last year are here with us today,” says Bennett.

As human resource director Bennett and marketing manager Jim McGinns says being at the fair is the best place to look for employers under one roof. Bennett says if you are interested in working as an intern for real tree to have your resume in hand.

“If we do, speak to someone tomorrow, then we will need to have their resume and we have an email address they would need to send it to,” says Bennett. They both tell me a lot has changed during COVID, and they see a lot of potential employers who have a gap in employment,“ says Bennett.

Just be ahead of the curve in terms of those questions you may get if you have that gap of a perspective employee of any employer anywhere,” says McGinns. With those recent change post covid, they say there are plenty of jobs available. they also say at Realtree Outdoors they are hoping to meet qualified candidates who can fill several internship positions. “It’s great event and we look forward to meeting a lot of people,” says Bennett.

