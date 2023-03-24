Lanett 6-year-old injured after younger brother fires gun

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the New Jackson Heights Community.

On March 23, at approximately 9:40 PM, officers and Lanett Fire and EMS were dispatched to the New Jackson Heights Community in reference to a 6-year-old child who had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The child was transported from the scene by Lanett EMS, before being airlifted to a trauma center.

An investigation revealed that the child’s adolescent brother had gained control of an unsecured firearm in the residence and fired it resulting in his brother sustaining a serious injury to the stomach.

The children’s mother was taken into custody for reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.