Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Lanett 6-year-old injured after younger brother fires gun

Lanett police are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the New Jackson Heights Community.
Lanett police are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the New Jackson Heights Community.(Pexels)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the New Jackson Heights Community.

On March 23, at approximately 9:40 PM, officers and Lanett Fire and EMS were dispatched to the New Jackson Heights Community in reference to a 6-year-old child who had sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The child was transported from the scene by Lanett EMS, before being airlifted to a trauma center.

An investigation revealed that the child’s adolescent brother had gained control of an unsecured firearm in the residence and fired it resulting in his brother sustaining a serious injury to the stomach.

The children’s mother was taken into custody for reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop
Court proceeding for 2020 Columbus AutoZone stabbing to resume March 22
Suspect in Columbus AutoZone stabbing found guilty on all charges, sentenced

Latest News

The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.
One dead following motorcycle wreck near Schomburg Rd. in Columbus
Police do not cross
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Troup Co.
Troup County announces proposed sanitation dumpsite changes
Troup County announces proposed sanitation dumpsite changes
Troup County announces proposed sanitation dumpsite changes
Troup County announces proposed sanitation dumpsite changes