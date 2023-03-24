Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom,...
Father allegedly admits to killing Amore Wiggins, denied bond
‘Please stop, I have a wife,’: Words from a stabbing victim in Muscogee Co. court proceedings
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Antonio Isiah Key
Valley man arrested in Auburn following traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
Appeals court blocks COVID-19 vaccine mandate for US government workers
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah bans kids from social media without parental permission
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence (part 2)