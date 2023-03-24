Columbus City Attorney’s Office releases copy of police chief’s severance package offer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus City Attorney’s Office has released a copy of the severance package offered to Police Chief Freddie Blackmon.

Blackmon received their offer just one day after presenting a strategic plan to the Columbus City Council following an internal assessment questioning his leadership role.

In an exclusive interview, the chief also recently sat down with News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles, speaking about his thoughts on enduring the challenges of a no-confidence vote, lawsuits and now a severance package from the city.

See below for the complete copy of the chief’s offered severance:

At this time, there is no official word on whether the chief will accept the severance. However, stay with News Leader 9 as we keep you updated on this developing story.

