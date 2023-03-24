Columbus State University’s female deans talk Women’s History Month, impact in the university

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Women are making many educational contributions in the Chattahoochee Valley, especially at Columbus State University.

Currently, there are currently six deans at the university, five of them are women.

In honor Women’s History Month, News leader 9 spoke with some of the deans about the impact women have on the university.

“It’s a vision,” said Columbus State University Dean of the College of the Arts Dr. Wanda Ebright. “It’s about taking a look at the whole picture of the whole college and seeing what’s needed at any given time whether that’s fiscal, personnel resources, or community support.”

“We’re basically the face of our college and we set the vision,” said Turner College of Business Dean Deb Kidder.

Five women leading several departments, and thousands of students and staff as deans at Columbus State University.

Each with their own lengthy and impressive resume, Dr.’s Margie Yates, Annice Yarber-Allen, Cindy Ticknor, Wanda Ebright and Deb Kidder work together in many ways, reflecting on the evolution of women in the workplace and the impact of women helping lead the university.

“When I was coming through the ranks you were still dealing with identity and as you started to jump into leadership roles, you also couldn’t give up the other roles you had as a woman,” said CSU Honors College Dean Dr. Cindy Ticknor.

“I never have to worry if I am presenting myself in a way that translates to a man, said Dr. Ebright.

They all agree mentorship and representation has helped them and can inspire future generations.

“I think we have an obligation to mentor our faculty and students and really help them understand that with hard work and integrity you can become a leader, " said Dr. Yates.

As for the future the deans see collaboration, new ideas and innovation as each woman wants success for their respective departments and the university as a whole.

“I see greater comfort with diversity, equity and inclusion in the arts department”, said Dr. Ebright.

“We want to help our students embrace technology and use it as opposed of fearing it,” said Dr. Kidder.

“We’re going to continue educating outstanding educators and health professionals, and also increase our footprint in the community,” said Dr. Yates.

“Young women everywhere have the opportunity to continue push the ceiling and I think the future is unlimited,” said Dr. Ticknor.

The only male, Dean of Libraries Dr. Alan Karass works with all the women in different capacities. They all said they are excited to welcome the university’s next President Dr. Stuart Rayfield who will start her position in July of 2023.

