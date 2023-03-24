Dog tests positive for rabies near River Road in Columbus
Published: Mar. 24, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dog near River Road in Columbus tested positive for rabies, according to the Columbus Health Department.
The dog was from the 43rd Street area - west of River Road. The health department says the dog was tested on March 23 by the state laboratory.
Officials say the dog was attacked by a raccoon in this area in early March.
Residents in the area are advised to take the following precautions:
- Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.
- Report any animal bites and/or scratches to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center AND the Columbus Environmental Health Office.
- Contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Center to report any animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively.
- If your animal is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your vet.
- Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.
- HAVE ALL OF YOUR DOGS AND CATS VACCINATED AGAINST RABIES!
If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:
- 1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes
- 2. Apply a disinfectant
- 3. Seek medical attention immediately
- 4. Report the bite/scratch to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center or the Columbus Environmental Health Office at 706-653-4512.
