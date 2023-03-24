Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dog tests positive for rabies near River Road in Columbus

Rabies medicine at a vet.
Rabies medicine at a vet.(WALB)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dog near River Road in Columbus tested positive for rabies, according to the Columbus Health Department.

The dog was from the 43rd Street area - west of River Road. The health department says the dog was tested on March 23 by the state laboratory.

Officials say the dog was attacked by a raccoon in this area in early March.

Residents in the area are advised to take the following precautions:

  • Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.
  • Report any animal bites and/or scratches to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center AND the Columbus Environmental Health Office.
  • Contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Center to report any animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively.
  • If your animal is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your vet.
  • Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.
  • HAVE ALL OF YOUR DOGS AND CATS VACCINATED AGAINST RABIES!

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:

  • 1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes
  • 2. Apply a disinfectant
  • 3. Seek medical attention immediately
  • 4. Report the bite/scratch to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center or the Columbus Environmental Health Office at 706-653-4512.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop
Court proceeding for 2020 Columbus AutoZone stabbing to resume March 22
Suspect in Columbus AutoZone stabbing found guilty on all charges, sentenced

Latest News

Paws Humane Society is hosting a free rabies vaccine drive-thru clinic this weekend.
Paws Humane Society to host free rabies vaccination drive-thru clinic
Lanett police are investigating after a 6-year-old was shot in the New Jackson Heights Community.
Lanett 6-year-old injured after younger brother fires gun
The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.
One dead following motorcycle wreck near Schomburg Rd. in Columbus
Police do not cross
Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Troup Co.