Dog tests positive for rabies near River Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A dog near River Road in Columbus tested positive for rabies, according to the Columbus Health Department.

The dog was from the 43rd Street area - west of River Road. The health department says the dog was tested on March 23 by the state laboratory.

Officials say the dog was attacked by a raccoon in this area in early March.

Residents in the area are advised to take the following precautions:

Do not pick up or handle any stray or wild animals.

Report any animal bites and/or scratches to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center AND the Columbus Environmental Health Office.

Contact Columbus Animal Care & Control Center to report any animals which are behaving strangely or aggressively.

If your animal is behaving strangely or is injured, contact your vet.

Teach children about the dangers of stray and wild animals.

HAVE ALL OF YOUR DOGS AND CATS VACCINATED AGAINST RABIES!

If you are bitten or scratched by any animal:

1. Wash and rinse the wound thoroughly for several minutes

2. Apply a disinfectant

3. Seek medical attention immediately

4. Report the bite/scratch to Columbus Animal Care & Control Center or the Columbus Environmental Health Office at 706-653-4512.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.