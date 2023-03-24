Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop
Court proceeding for 2020 Columbus AutoZone stabbing to resume March 22
Suspect in Columbus AutoZone stabbing found guilty on all charges, sentenced

Latest News

Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’