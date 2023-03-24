Drowning victim ID’d after recovered from Chattahoochee River in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The body of a drowning victim has been recovered from the Chattahoochee River in Troup County.

On March 24, at 6:08 AM, deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders were dispatched to Roanoke Road near the Chattahoochee River bridge in regards to a possible drowning.

Upon arrival, deputies were notified that an adult male had been pulled out of the water and two other adult males were attempting to do CPR on the victim.

Emergency personnel arrived and continued CPR and other life saving measures.

The patient was transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he later died. The victim has been identified as 58-year-old Reginald Crane, of Atlanta.

The sheriff’s office says preliminary information indicates that at some point, Crane fell off his boat, into the water and the two other occupants of the boat made attempts to pull him back in the boat and at some point Crane became unresponsive.

