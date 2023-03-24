Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

INTERVIEW: 2nd Annual ‘For the Love of Cheer’ to be held at Carver High in Columbus

INTERVIEW: 2nd Annual ‘For the Love of Cheer’ to be held at Carver High in Columbus
INTERVIEW: 2nd Annual ‘For the Love of Cheer’ to be held at Carver High in Columbus
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local cheerleaders are coming together this weekend to show the Fountain City some spirit.

The 2nd Annual ‘For the Love of Cheer’ Showcase will happen this Saturday, March 25, at Carver High School.

Jamisha Harrison, head cheer coach at Dorothy Height Elementary School, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more about the event.

FULL INTERVIEW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Amore’s father, Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., is facing a felony murder charge, while her stepmom,...
Father allegedly admits to killing Amore Wiggins, denied bond
‘Please stop, I have a wife,’: Words from a stabbing victim in Muscogee Co. court proceedings
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Antonio Isiah Key
Valley man arrested in Auburn following traffic stop

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Columbus
Local pastors to host ‘Before I Say I Do’ brunch in Phenix City
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Chattahoochee Boys and Girls Club holds resource fair for teens
Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief
Possible severance package underway for Columbus Police Chief