One dead following motorcycle wreck near Schomburg Rd. in Columbus

The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.
The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash near Schomburg Road in Columbus.

The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the victim has been identified as 31-year-old Wendell Roderick Smith, Jr.

He pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. in the Piedmont emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

