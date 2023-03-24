Paws Humane Society to host free rabies vaccination drive-thru clinic
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting a free rabies vaccine drive-thru clinic this weekend.
The event is set to take place on March 25 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.
All attendees must be in the Paws driveway by 12 p.m. to be served. This is a drive-thru only event.
Cats must be kept in carriers and dogs must be kept on leashes. All pets must be older than 4 months old.
There is a limited quantity and vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis.
Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.
