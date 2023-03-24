Paws Humane Society to host free rabies vaccination drive-thru clinic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is hosting a free rabies vaccine drive-thru clinic this weekend.

The event is set to take place on March 25 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m.

All attendees must be in the Paws driveway by 12 p.m. to be served. This is a drive-thru only event.

Cats must be kept in carriers and dogs must be kept on leashes. All pets must be older than 4 months old.

There is a limited quantity and vaccines will be given on a first come first serve basis.

Paws Humane Society is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus.

